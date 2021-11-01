Bid to hoist statehood flag foiled

KALABURAGI

01 November 2021 20:31 IST

As many as 15 activists detained, released later

An attempt to hoist the Kalyana Karnataka statehood flag by members of the Kalyana Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Jagruti Samiti seeking to boycott Rajyotsava celebrations was foiled by police in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Members of the Kalyana Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Jagruti Samiti, who tried to break the police cordon at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk, were stopped by the police personnel and prevented from hoisting the flag bearing the map of six districts of Kalyana Karnataka region.

As many as 15 members of the organisations were detained by the police and released later.

