Karnataka

Bid to hoist statehood flag foiled

An attempt to hoist the Kalyana Karnataka statehood flag by members of the Kalyana Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Jagruti Samiti seeking to boycott Rajyotsava celebrations was foiled by police in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Members of the Kalyana Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Jagruti Samiti, who tried to break the police cordon at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk, were stopped by the police personnel and prevented from hoisting the flag bearing the map of six districts of Kalyana Karnataka region.

As many as 15 members of the organisations were detained by the police and released later.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2021 8:31:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bid-to-hoist-statehood-flag-foiled/article37287979.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY