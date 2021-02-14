Bid to burgle cooperative bank in Chittapur

KALABURAGI

14 February 2021 22:03 IST

A group of men made an attempt to burgle a branch of Kalaburagi-Yadgir District Central Cooperative Bank at Chittapur in Kalaburagi district late on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Sunday when one of the bank staff, Madhwaraj Patil, came to the bank for some emergency work even though it was an off-day. Upon noticing the damaged door, Mr. Patil informed the branch manager Mutturaj, who rushed to the spot and called in the police.

The police who thoroughly inspected the crime site concluded that the culpritsn failed to break open the door and returned unsuccessfully. Multiple teams, including fingerprint experts, examined the crime site. A dog squad was also pressed into service.

The police have taken the CCTV camera footages from the bank as well as the bus stand for clues on the criminals.

“A burglary attempt has been made. But nothing valuable is missing from the bank. A complaint is formally lodged with the police. A First Information Report is registered and the investigation is on,” Mr. Mutturaj told the media.