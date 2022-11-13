Bid to assault Rajya Sabha member Kadadi condemned

The Hindu Bureau Yadgir
November 13, 2022 21:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

General Secretary of the BJP State Raita Morcha Chandrashekhargowda Magnur has condemned the assault bid on Rajya Sabha member and State president of BJP Raita Morcha Eranna Kadadi in Belagavi district recently by the followers of Member of Legislative Assembly Satish Jarkiholi.

In a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Magnur said that Mr. Jarkiholi, who has been identifying himself as an intellectual, incited his followers to assault Mr. Kadadi when he was on his way to Kallolli village.

“This act by Mr. Jarkiholi is against the principles of the Constitution and such acts by anyone will not bring reputation. If he fails to change his mindset, the Raita Morcha will start an agitation in all district headquarters against him,” he warned.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app