Bid to assault Rajya Sabha member Kadadi condemned

General Secretary of the BJP State Raita Morcha Chandrashekhargowda Magnur has condemned the assault bid on Rajya Sabha member and State president of BJP Raita Morcha Eranna Kadadi in Belagavi district recently by the followers of Member of Legislative Assembly Satish Jarkiholi.

In a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Magnur said that Mr. Jarkiholi, who has been identifying himself as an intellectual, incited his followers to assault Mr. Kadadi when he was on his way to Kallolli village.

“This act by Mr. Jarkiholi is against the principles of the Constitution and such acts by anyone will not bring reputation. If he fails to change his mindset, the Raita Morcha will start an agitation in all district headquarters against him,” he warned.