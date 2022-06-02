Bicycle rallies today in seven places in State

June 3 is celebrated as World Bicycle Day

On the occasion of the World Bicycle Day, which is being celebrated on June 3, the Department of Youth Services and Sports in association with Nehru Yuva Kendra will hold bicycle rallies in seven historical places in Karnataka in a bid to promote fitness and sustainable development.

Minister for Youth Services and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda told reporters here that prominent leaders would flag off the rally in front of the Vidhana Soudha on Friday.

To mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the Centre to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence, he said a rally has been organized in 75 places in the country. In Karnataka, he said the rallies would be held at Hampi, Belur, Rani Abbakka Kote, Gol Gumbaz, Mysuru Palace, and Madikeri Fort. There are many benefits of riding a bicycle, including the fact that they are affordable and eco-friendly, he said.

The Minister said CEOs of German companies and over 200 cyclists would take part in the rally in Bengaluru.