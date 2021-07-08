Bicycle jatha against soaring fuel prices

Congress leaders, including legislators, former Ministers, elected representatives of various local bodies and workers hit the streets in various towns and cities of the northern districts of Karnataka on Wednesday as part of bicycle jathas to register their protest against the soaring prices of fuel and essential commodities and government’s apathy.

In the districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, the Congress workers led by leaders and office-bearers rode bicycles, staged demonstrations and raised slogans against what they termed as continued apathy of the state and union governments. KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar led a bicycle jatha in Sirsi of Uttara Kannada district.

Addressing the protestors in Sirsi, Mr. Shivakumar said that when UPA-led government was in power, BJP leaders carried LPG cylinders on their heads, drove bullock carts protesting over hike in fuel prices. “Now petrol prices have crossed a century. Where are those BJP leaders?”, he asked.

Mr. Shivakumar also questioned the actions being taken against those organising protests against the government. “Officials warn that holding protest is violation of COVID-19 protocol. During elections BJP leaders hold massive rallies. But when opposition parties want to stage protests, prohibitory orders are imposed”, he alleged. The former Minister R.V. Deshpande, B.K. Harisprasad and others were present.

In Hubballi, a bicycle jatha was taken out from Ambedkar statue to KIMS Hospital premises.

In Dharwad various Congress leaders took part in similar bicycle jatha.

In Gadag, led by Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council S.R. Patil, the former Minister H.K. Patil and others flagged off the bicycle jatha from Cotton Sale Society premises. Congress leaders staged similar protest in Haveri.