Bicycle expedition to mark 1971 victory

HUBBALLI

21 December 2021 21:11 IST

A three-day bicycle expedition to commemorate the golden jubilee of the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 Indo-Pak war was taken out by Indian Navy personnel in Uttara Kannada district.

According to a press release issued by the Navy, the bicycle expedition was organised by Indian Naval Ship Vajrakosh, a premier missile base of the Indian Navy. A total of 14 personnel from Karwar Naval Base participated in the expedition, covering a distance of 200 km over three days.

The participants visited various schools and colleges during the three-day expedition. They delivered talks and interacted with students to create awareness among the youth about the 1971 war as well as career options in the Armed Forces and the Indian Navy.

Advertising

Advertising

The participants also met and interacted with the veterans of the 1971 war in the region as part of Indian Navy’s outreach programme, the release said.