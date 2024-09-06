Bicentenary of Kittur battle to be celebrated in a grand manner

The State government will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Kittur in a grand manner, Minister Satish Jarkiholi said on Friday.

He held a meeting of senior officials in Belagavi on Friday and instructed them to make preparations to ensure that the celebrations will be meaningful. He said that a series of programmes, including rural sports and folk art performances and discussion sessions, would be held. A lecture series on the history of the royal house of Kittur and the freedom struggle would be organised. Preference will be given to local artists in organising cultural events.

A committee will be formed to launch a commemorative edition on the bicentenary. A district-level committee will be formed for the selection of artists. Various platforms will be named after freedom fighters. The descendants of freedom fighters will be invited to the celebrations. Women achievers from various walks of life will be recognised and felicitated. Mass lunches will be organised for three days. The Karnataka folklore university will design a logo for the event. Officials of the Education Department will organise essay and quiz competitions for students at the State-level.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said an air show was being planned. A request will be sent to the department of posts to release special stamps.