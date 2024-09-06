GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bicentenary of Kittur battle to be celebrated in a grand manner

Published - September 06, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Satish Jarkiholi speaking at a meeting in Belagavi on Friday.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi speaking at a meeting in Belagavi on Friday. | Photo Credit: BADIGER P.K.

The State government will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Kittur in a grand manner, Minister Satish Jarkiholi said on Friday.

He held a meeting of senior officials in Belagavi on Friday and instructed them to make preparations to ensure that the celebrations will be meaningful. He said that a series of programmes, including rural sports and folk art performances and discussion sessions, would be held. A lecture series on the history of the royal house of Kittur and the freedom struggle would be organised. Preference will be given to local artists in organising cultural events.

A committee will be formed to launch a commemorative edition on the bicentenary. A district-level committee will be formed for the selection of artists. Various platforms will be named after freedom fighters. The descendants of freedom fighters will be invited to the celebrations. Women achievers from various walks of life will be recognised and felicitated. Mass lunches will be organised for three days. The Karnataka folklore university will design a logo for the event. Officials of the Education Department will organise essay and quiz competitions for students at the State-level.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said an air show was being planned. A request will be sent to the department of posts to release special stamps.

Published - September 06, 2024 09:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.