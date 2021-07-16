Karnataka

Bias in fund allocation: Revanna

Alleging discrepancies in allocating funds for works in Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited, former Minister H.D. Revanna wondered if the institution had become an extension of the ruling BJP.

At a press conference in Hassan on Friday, he said the State government had allocated Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) funds for the year 2021-22 favouring the elected representatives of the ruling party.

The constituencies represented by JD(S) MLAs and MPs got a raw deal, while those represented by BJP leaders received more funds. “Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has retained the Ministry of Water Resources, where there has been large-scale corruption”, he said.

The JD(S) leader shared a document showing the allocation of funds by CNNL in the Hemavathi Project area. The constituencies represented by JD(S) MLA got funds ranging from ₹1.75 crore to ₹3.50 crore, while those represented by BJP MLAs got up to ₹8 crore.


