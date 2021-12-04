KarnatakaBenglauru 04 December 2021 00:48 IST
BIAL to bear test costs for those from non-risk countries
International passengers from non-risk countries who are randomly selected for testing for COVID-19 will not have to pay for RT-PCR. BIAL on Friday announced that it will bear testing costs for 2% of international passengers who will be randomly chosen at Kempegowda airport. As per protocol, passengers from non-risk countries are randomly asked to undergo COVID-19 tests after their arrival.
