BIAL officials can’t find keys to arrival hall, passenger complains about the wait

Television journalist Vir Sanghvi on Wednesday took to Twitter to speak about the inconvenience passengers had to go through at the Kempegowda International Airport. He said that the arrival hall for international passengers could not be opened for 20 minutes as the officers could not find the keys after his flight arrived in the evening.

“At Bangalore airport arriving passengers on Int flights kept waiting because they couldn’t find the key to open the arrival hall door to let them in for over 20 min! Many were rushing to make connections. Customs & immigration were great Problem was CISF & bad Apt mgt. @MoCA_GoI,” he said in his tweet.

The tweet immediately attracted responses on social media. While some shared similar experiences, most said that they usually have a smooth and efficient experience at BIAL. Mr. Sanghvi also received a reply from BIAL’s official Twitter handle.

On Thursday, BIAL issued an official statement about the incident.

“The flght (which arrived) had 113 passengers onboard and after exiting the aircraft they reported to a gate leading to the terminal. The security personnel deployed at the gate was unable to immediately open the glass door and sought help from a supervisor who opened the door. All 113 passengers were then able to clear the area fairly quickly. We sincerely regret the inconvenience that this may have caused our passengers,” the spokesperson said.