Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), has initiated plans to materialise the second phase of the airport’s Terminal-2.

In this regard BIAL has issued a Request for Quotation (RFQ) for appointment of Computer Aided Design (CAD)/3D Drafting Firm for the Terminal 2 Phase 2 works at the airport.

Quotations invited

“Appointment of CAD/3D Drafting Firm for Terminal 2 Phase 2 works are to be carried out. In this connection, BIAL invites quotations from qualified, specialised contractors with expertise and a proven background in similar works at KIA,” states the RFQ.

The Terminal-2 (T2), referred to as a Terminal in a Garden is a 2,55,661 square meter terminal. The first phase of T2 was inaugurated in 2022 and it began domestic and international operations in January 2023 and in September 2023 respectively.

The first phase of Terminal-2 can handle about 25 million passengers annually and the second phase is expected to add an additional 20 million passengers annually.

“Plans were added for the building of phase 2 of T2 and related infrastructure for an incremental investment of about $1.1 billion, to take the capacity to about 70 million passengers by 2029,” states the 2023 Annual Report of Fairfax India Holdings Corporation which holds 64% at BIAL.

Refurbishment works

Work on the second phase of Terminal-2 is expected to start after the refurbishment works at the airport’s old terminal, also known as Terminal-1, are complete.

In addition to the second phase of T2, BIAL is also planning a third terminal which is expected to come up by early 2030. For this, BIAL is drawing up a new master plan.

“In 2019, BIAL added a plan for a third terminal and related infrastructure for an incremental investment of approximately $0.6 billion, taking the capacity of the airport beyond 90 million passengers by 2033,” states the 2023 Annual Report of Fairfax India Holdings Corporation.