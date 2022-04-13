‘Bhyrappa’s talent has given birth to Parva’

Writer Viranna Rajur has said that the work of art has received global recognition

A scene from the eight-hour-long mega play based on S.L. Bhyrappa’s novel that went on stage in Dharwad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Writer Viranna Rajur has said that the work, Parva, was the outcome of writer S.L. Bhyrappa’s talent and consequently, the work of art has received global recognition.

He was speaking after the formal inauguration of the staging of the mega play Parva at Srujana Rangamandir in Dharwad on Tuesday. Mysuru Rangayana is staging the eight-hour-long mega play.

Prof. Rajur said that it is a good thing that residents of Dharwad and surrounding places have got an opportunity to watch the staging of the mega play. “Mysuru Rangayana has successfully implemented the challenging task of bringing a huge literary work on stage,” he said.

Director of Dharwad Rangayana Ramesh Parvinaikar briefed about the activities of Rangayana and said that the four Rangayanas in the State have been actively contributing to the growth of theatre.

All India Radio announcer Shashidhar Narendra, Assistant Director of the Department of Kannada and Culture Kumar Bekkeri and Senior Assistant Director Manjunath Dollin and others were present.

Subsequently, the eight-hour-long Kannada play directed by Prakash Belavadi was staged. The second show of the play started at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday.