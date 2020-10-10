Bhyrappa wants Dasara confined to homes

MYSURU

10 October 2020 15:41 IST

Even a gathering of 200 persons as recommended by the COVID-19 committee is not essential, says novelist

Novelist S.L. Bhyrappa on Saturday said the Dasara fete in Mysuru should be confined to households instead of public celebrations and expressed reservations over allowing even a small gathering for the events in the midst of the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters here, he suggested restricting the festivities to households, temples and the palace, without permitting public participation.

Advertising

Advertising

Responding to the COVID-19 technical advisory committee’s report, he questioned the necessity of allowing even 200 persons (for the inauguration atop Chamundi Hills).

He, however, endorsed Dasara illumination but added that the authorities must ensure no crowding takes place in the city during the festivities.

On the Jamboo Savari at the palace, the novelist sought to know the need for allowing the public since the major task of conducting the procession with the elephant carrying the ‘ambari’ is done by the mahouts.

To a question, Mr. Bhyrappa said the people should not worry about losing business without the usual celebrations. “Who will take the responsibility when thousands are allowed to gather and the infection spreads,” he asked.