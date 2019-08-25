Bhyrappa to open festivities on Sept. 29

Novelist S.L. Bhyrappa will start the Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hills on September 29 between 9.35 a.m. and 10.25 a.m.

Announcing the schedule of events on the inaugural day of the festivities on Saturday, Minister in-charge of Mysuru district V. Somanna said cultural programmes at Mysuru Palace will be inaugurated between 7.30 p.m. and 8.20 p.m.

The traditional ‘Nandi Dwaja’ puja before the start of Jamboo Savari on October 8 will be performed by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa between 2.11 p.m. and 2.58 p.m. at the Balarama Gate of Mysuru palace.

The CM will subsequently flag off the procession offering flowers to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in the 750 kg golden howdah that will be carried by the 59-year-old Arjuna — the howdah elephant — between 4.31 p.m. and 4.52 p.m.

Mr. Somanna said another meeting of the Dasara Executive Committee would be convened soon to finalise the dates for extending formal invitations to Dr. Bhyrappa, members of the royal family and others.