Bhyrappa hopes to see tank in his village filled with Hemavati water

₹5 crore has been set aside in Budget for development of Santheshivara

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s announcement to earmark ₹5 crore for the development of Santheshivara, the village of well-known Kannada novelist S.L. Bhyrappa in Channarayapatna taluk, has been appreciated by residents of the village and the writer himself. They hope the money will used for rejuvenating the village tank, thus solving their water woes.

When The Hindu contacted the writer, Mr. Bhyrappa said he had requested the Chief Minister for development of the village and to provide a source of water to the tank at Santheshivara. “I am happy he has responded to my request in his Budget,” he said.

Mr. Bhyrappa was born and brought up at Santheshivara, about 26 km from Channarayapatna. The days he spent in the village have recurred in his novels and autobiography Bhitti. The writer has retained his ties with the village though he moved out of the place for studies at an early age.

“The tank in the village has not been linked to the Hemavati, though it flows closeby. The groundwater table has depleted in the area. Farmers have to drill 700 ft to 800 ft deep to lift water. If the tank is filled with the river water, it will resolve the water problem and at least five villages around Santheshivara will be benefited,” he said.

The writer has converted his ancestral home into a library and a meeting hall, run by Gowramma Trust, named after his mother. The library has a good collection of books contributed by many people across the State. The trust conducts literary events and the hall is open for literary programmes conducted by other organisations as well.

The novelist opined that the village had a school, a bank nearby, and other basic amenities. “Other development works will happen in the due course. My primary concern has been the rejuvenation of the waterbody. I hope the government takes up this work,” he said.

The village residents echoed similar sentiments. Basavaraj, a progressive farmer of Santheshivara, said if the amount was utilised to fill the tank, the farming community would be benefited. “Whenever Mr. Bhyrappa has visited the village, he has expressed disappointment over the water crisis. Now, the Chief Minister has responded. I hope the problem will be resolved,” he said.

He also felt that a portion of the fund could be utilised to conduct literary programmes under the Gowramma Trust in the village.