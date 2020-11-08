Bhyrappa conferred honorary doctorate by central varsity

Central University of Karnataka (CUK) honoured Kannada novelist S.L. Bhyrappa with honorary doctorate at the latter’s residence in Mysuru on Sunday.

CUK Vice-Chancellor H.M. Maheshwaraiah, Dean of Humanities Basavaraj Donur, Kannada Department Head Vikram Visaji, Classical Kannada Centre Head B.B. Pujari, Assistant Registrar Azim Pasha and others visited the writer’s residence and honoured him.

The honour to Mr. Bhyrappa had been announced at the recently concluded 5th Annual Convocation held on the university campus near Kalaburagi and Mr. Bhyrappa had not attended the event, which was kept low-profile owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Western literature is not a role model for my novels. Ramayana and Mahabharat are the models for my novels. The roots of my literature are in Indian culture,” he said after receiving the honour. The novelist also released Belari, Betta Kuruba, Sanketi, Erava, Arebhashe, and Pattegara books published by the CUK and a handbook of Kannada Prosody authored by B.A. Viveka Rai and published by the Centre for Classical Kannada on the occasion.