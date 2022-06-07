Bhuvanesh Patil is new Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner
Bhuvanesh Devidas Patil, a 2018 batch of Indian Administrative Services officer, was appointed as Commissioner of Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.
He will replace Shankarappa Vanikyal who was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau for accepting a bribe on Wednesday. After his arrest, Regional Commissioner N.V. Prasad was posted as interim administrator.
Mr. Patil earlier served as Managing Director of Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and Deputy Secretary of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board.
