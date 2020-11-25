Bhrungeesh is new media advisor to CM

N. Bhrungeesh, retired director of the Information and Publicity Department, is the new media advisor to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

The government has issued an order to the effect.

Before retirement, Mr. Bhrungeesh worked as the media secretary to Mr. Yediyurappa.

A few days ago, the Chief Minister’s media advisor Mahadev Prakash tendered resignation to his post.