Bhrungeesh N., Director of the Information and Publicity Department, is the media secretary to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Mr. Bhrungeesh served as the media secretary to Mr. Yediyurappa during his first stint as Chief Minister in 2008–11. He had also served as the media secretary to former Chief Ministers S.M. Krishna and N. Dharam Singh. The media secretary job is in addition to the post of the Director of the Information and Publicity Department, sources in the State Secretariat said.