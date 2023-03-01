ADVERTISEMENT

Bhramara’s award for Covaxin team

March 01, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The team from Bharat Biotech that was instrumental in developing a vaccine for COVID-19 – Covaxin – will receive Bhramara’s prestigious award for distinguished service to humanity instituted by Bhramara Trust of Y T and Madhuri Thathachari, Mysuru.

“Covaxin is the result of a dedicated team, determined effort, sound science and a spirit of innovation,” said a press release here.

The vaccine helped people in India and other countries (which got the vaccine) fight the pandemic that shook the whole world.

Krishna Ella, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech, will receive the award on behalf of the team that was involved in developing Covaxin, the release said.

Madhuri Thathachari gave details of the award at a press conference here on Wednesday. Former UoM VC K.S. Rangappa, Basavanagowdappa and Manjunath of JSS Medical College and others were present.

The award will be presented on March 4 at 4:30 p.m. at Sri Rajendra Auditorium in JSS Medical College in the presence of Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, will preside. Former ISRO chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar will be the chief guest while former Principal Scientific Advisor to the government K. Vijayaraghavan, Prof. K.S. Rangappa, and Suresh, Pro-Chancellor, JSS AHER, will be the guests of honour.

