ADVERTISEMENT

Bhramara award given to Bharat Biotech’s Krishna Ella

March 04, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech Krisha Ella was given the Bhramara award for distinguished service to humanity at a function in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella on Saturday received the Bhramara award for distinguished service to humanity on behalf of the Covaxin team of Bharat Biotech.

Seer of Suttur Mutt Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji gave away the award to Dr. Krishna Ella at a function in Sri Rajendra Auditorium iat JSS Medical College in Mysuru on Saturday in the presence of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore, former ISRO Chairman A.S. Kiran Rao, former Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India K. Vijayraghavan and former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore K.S. Rangappa.

Science Exhibition

Acting Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore Muzaffar Assadi at the science exhibition organised by Post-Graduate Department of Genetics and Genomics, University of Mysore, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Post-Graduate department of Genetics and Genomics, University of Mysore, in association with Gravity Science Foundation organised a science exhibition on Saturday to commemorate the National Science Day in honour of nobel laureate Sir C.V. Raman’s contribution to science.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Various models relating to human embryology, genetic disorders, specimen of various organs of human and also embryonic development were exhibited. Acting Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore Muzaffar Assadi inaugurated the exhibition.

About 600 students from various educational institutions visited the exhibition, which was aimed at creating awareness about the importance of genetics relevant to human health and welfare, said a press statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US