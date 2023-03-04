HamberMenu
Bhramara award given to Bharat Biotech’s Krishna Ella

March 04, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech Krisha Ella was given the Bhramara award for distinguished service to humanity at a function in Mysuru on Saturday.

Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech Krisha Ella was given the Bhramara award for distinguished service to humanity at a function in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella on Saturday received the Bhramara award for distinguished service to humanity on behalf of the Covaxin team of Bharat Biotech.

Seer of Suttur Mutt Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji gave away the award to Dr. Krishna Ella at a function in Sri Rajendra Auditorium iat JSS Medical College in Mysuru on Saturday in the presence of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore, former ISRO Chairman A.S. Kiran Rao, former Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India K. Vijayraghavan and former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore K.S. Rangappa.

Science Exhibition

Acting Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore Muzaffar Assadi at the science exhibition organised by Post-Graduate Department of Genetics and Genomics, University of Mysore, on Saturday.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore Muzaffar Assadi at the science exhibition organised by Post-Graduate Department of Genetics and Genomics, University of Mysore, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Post-Graduate department of Genetics and Genomics, University of Mysore, in association with Gravity Science Foundation organised a science exhibition on Saturday to commemorate the National Science Day in honour of nobel laureate Sir C.V. Raman’s contribution to science.

Various models relating to human embryology, genetic disorders, specimen of various organs of human and also embryonic development were exhibited. Acting Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore Muzaffar Assadi inaugurated the exhibition.

About 600 students from various educational institutions visited the exhibition, which was aimed at creating awareness about the importance of genetics relevant to human health and welfare, said a press statement.

