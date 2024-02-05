ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bhoomi Suraksha’ pilot project launched

February 05, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda in Madikeri on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The eagerly anticipated “Bhoomi Suraksha” pilot project, aimed at digitising land records, was inaugurated by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda in Kodagu on Monday.

For the initial phase, 31 taluks spanning 31 districts have been meticulously chosen. The primary objective of the project is to systematically scan and digitise all land and survey records within these taluks. The comprehensive initiative is set to conclude within the next two months, after which digital documents will be made accessible to the general public. Following this successful pilot, the scheme is poised to extend its reach across the entire State, he said.

Farmers have endured hardships for centuries, grappling with various irregularities such as theft and tampering of files in record rooms. This project, a result of the concerted efforts of senior officials over the past six months, aligns with the Minister’s vision to alleviate farmers from these challenges and address irregularities effectively, a note from the Minister’s office said.

