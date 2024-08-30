Bhoomaraddi College hosts Income Tax awareness programme in Bidar

B.V. Bhoomarddi College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Bidar and the departments of Commerce and Income Tax jointly organised an Income Tax awareness programme on the former’s premises in Bidar recently.

In his address, Income Tax officer Rajeshkumar Nikaju said that the treasury is the root of administration as stressed by Kautilya and his words continue to guide the Income Tax Department till date.

Income Tax Inspector P. Maheshkumar briefly explained the different heads under Income Tax and showed the comparison between the slab rates of the financial year 2023-24 and 2024-25. He gave a picture of the old and new tax regimes.

College principal P. Vithal Reddy presided over the event.

Vice-principal Anilkumar Anadure and IQAC coordinator and Commerce Department head in the college Laxmi V., faculty members Mallikarjun Kote, Nagrani Palam and retired Income Tax Inspector Shivkumar were present.