July 10, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Belagavi

T. Bhoobalan took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Vijayapura district on Monday.

He replaces Vijaymahantesh Danammanavar, who has been transferred.

Mr. Bhoobalan is a 2015 Karnataka cadre officer. He has served as the Managing Director of Tumakuru Smart City, the Chief Executive Officer the Zilla Panchayat in Bagalkot and as the Assistant Commissioner in Bidar in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.