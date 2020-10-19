Bhima waters inundate 10,000 houses in Kalaburagi district

River Bhima, which had been wreaking havoc along its course downstream at Afzalpur, Jewargi, Chittapur, Shahabad, and Kalaburagi taluks in Kalaburagi district for the past five days, continued to devastate on Sunday.

According to information provided by the district administration, the average discharge of water from Sonna Barrage remained at 8 lakh cusecs. Reports reaching the district headquarters late in the evening indicated a continuation of the destruction of standing crops and inundation of thousands of houses in over 157 villages. As per the district administration’s estimation, around 10,000 houses were flooded till Sunday evening. According to a media bulletin released by the district administration, 20,024 people from 57 flood-prone villages have been shifted to safer places. As many as 140 relief centres were operating as on Sunday evening. No loss of human life has been reported.

As per the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level in Bhima measured at Deongaon bridge, situated close to the Sonna Barrage, for the first time since 2006 breached the danger level (404.5 metres) and highest flood level (407.34 metres) late on Friday. It hit 409 metres at 9 a.m. on Sunday. The water level is expected to cross 410 metres in the immediate future.

A company of Indian Army that arrived from Secunderabad late on Saturday joined teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, fire personnel and local police in their rescue and relief operations. The 98-personnel company was divided into three teams and deployed in the flood-hit Afzalpur, Jewargi, and Shahabad taluks.

Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna, zilla panchayat CEO P. Raja, and Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction Nalin Atul visited the Sonna Barrage and other flood-hit areas and took stock of the situation.