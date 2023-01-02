ADVERTISEMENT

Bhima Koregaon victory remembered in Sakleshpur

January 02, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of people taking part in the procession to mark the Bhima Koregaon victory anniversaryin Sakleshpur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The anniversary of Bhima Koregaon victory was celebrated in Sakleshpur on Sunday. 

Hundreds of people took part in the procession held in memory of the battle held in 1818, in which a few hundred Mahar soldiers of East India Company defeated the Peshwa army at Bhima Koregaon in Pune. A replica of Bhima Koregaon pillar was carried along the procession. A federation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes had organised the event. 

The participants recalled the valour and courage exhibited the Mahar soldier in the battle. It was a fight against the atrocities committed on the untouchables. The victory let the Dalits get access to education and other facilities, they said.

Theatre personality C.Basavalingaiah, activist Gollahalli Shivaprasad, DSS leader Sridhar Kaliveer and others took part. In a similar was held in Belur as well.

