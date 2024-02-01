ADVERTISEMENT

Bhima Gold comes to Hubballi; three more stores to be set up in North Karnataka

February 01, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Veena Baradwad inaugurating a new outlet of Bhima Gold in Hubballi on Thursday. Managing Director of Bhima Gold Vishnusharan Bhatt and others are seen. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Bhima Jewellers, which owns a chain of jewellery stores across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, is now looking to set up its stores in three more cities of North Karnataka and another in Maharashtra.

On Thursday, Bhima Gold opened its first store in Hubballi and its 15th in Karnataka with Mayor Veena Baradwad inaugurating the Hubballi store at Vidyanagar formally.

Addressing presspersons after the inauguration, Managing Director of Bhima Gold Vishnusharan Bhatt said that the firm which specialises in exquisite jewellery has drawn up plans to set up its stores in Ballari, Gadag and Kalaburagi in the next two-three years. Nagpur, Pune or Mumbai are also other potential centres, he said.

Mr. Bhatt said that while 50% of the jewellery at the Hubballi store, which has 11,500 sq ft of retail space, is standard South Indian jewellery, the remaining 50% comprised regional designs made by local artisans.

He said that care has been taken to ensure authenticity of designs and the Hubballi store will provide a variety of designs in traditional gold and diamond jewellery.

The store also has a wide range of silver articles and jewellery, along with inaugural offers, he said.

