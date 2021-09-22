Bhim Palas from Friday

As part of the birth centenary celebrations of the doyen of Hindustani Music Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, a two-day music festival, Bhim Palas, will be held in Dharwad on Friday and Saturday.

And, young musicians are expected to participate in the music festival being held at Srujana Rangamandir on Karnatak College campus.

The music festival is part of the year-long birth centenary celebrations organised by G.B. Memorial Trust of Dharwad and Kshamatha Samsthe of Hubballi with assistance from the Union Ministry of Culture, Infosys Foundation, LIC and LIC Housing Finance.

Flautist Aditya Joshi, sitar exponent Mohasin Khan, vocalists Arjun Vathar and Rakshit Kulkarni will pay musical tributes to the legendary musician.

On Friday, the concerts will begin at 5.30 p.m. with flautist Aditya Joshi and vocalist Rakshit Kulkarni giving a performance.

Sitarist Mohasin Khan and vocalist Arjun Vathar will perform on Saturday.

They will be accompanied by Allamaprabhu Kadkol, Nissar Ahmed, Srivatsa Koulagi and Jayteerth Panchamukhi on the tabla and Satish Bhat Heggaru and Parashuram Kattisangavi on the harmonium.

Vividlipi will webcast the concerts on YouTube Live: https://www.youtube.com/vividlipi/live.