Bhim Palas concerts this weekend in Hubballi

Musicians from across the country will pay tribute to legendary vocalist Pandit Bhimsen Joshi

Noted musicians from across the country will pay musical tribute to legendary vocalist Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi during the two-day birth centenary concerts, Bhim Palas, organised in Hubballi on Saturday and Sunday.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, convener of Kshamata Samsthe Govind Joshi said that the concerts are being jointly organised in association with G.B. Joshi Memorial Trust at Sawai Gandharva Hall in Hubballi.

The Bhim Palas concerts will begin at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday. There will be day-long concerts on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. He said that under Bhim Palas concerts, a series of music festivals have been organised across the State in the birth centenary year of the legendary singer.

Mr. Joshi said that vocalists Pt. Ganapati Bhat Hasanagi, Pt. Jayateerth Mevundi, Vidushi Gouri Pathare, Ramakanth Gaikwad, Aditya Modak, Vinayak Hegde, violin exponent Kala Ramanath, sitar exponents Poorbayan Chatterjee and Meeta Nag, mandolin exponent U. Rajesh; flautist Praveen Godkhindi and Shadz Godkhindi and sarod exponent Debasmitha Bhattacharya will be presenting concerts during the two-day music festival.

The musicians will be accompanied by Pt. Raghunath Nakod, Ozas Adhiya, Debajit Patitundi, Sridhar Mandre, Uday Kulkarni on the tabla and Vyasamurthy Katti, Guruprasad Hegde, Satish Bhat Heggar on the harmonium.

VividLipi will webcast all these concerts.

Muralidhar Malagi, Chandrashekhar Belavadi and Umesh Dushi of Kshamata Samsthe were present.