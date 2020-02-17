Karnataka

Bhim Army chief to attend ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ event

Chandrashekhar Azad, chief of Bhim Army, will visit Vijayapura on February 24 to participate in the ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ programme being organised by various progressive organisations.

At a press conference here on Monday, Khalid Hussain, State vice-president of Bhim Army, said that several other noted personalities would also be attending the event which is expected to attract over two lakh persons. It is being organised under the leadership of Congress leader Abdul Hamid Mushrif to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR, he said.

District president Matin Kumar and other functionaries of Bhim Army were present.

