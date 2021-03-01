Bheemashankar Bilgundi re-elected as HKES president

Bheemashankar Bilgundi was re-elected as the president of the Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society for the second consecutive term by securing 624 votes in the elections held here on Sunday. Sharnabasappa R. Harwal was elected as vice-president.
Dr. Bilgundi maintained a comfortable lead right from the first round and defeated Mr. Bhimalli with a margin of 145 votes. Shashil G. Namoshi came third. Dr. Bilgundi secured 624 votes, Mr. Bhimalli 479, and Mr. Namoshi 329.
Dr. Harwal became vice-president by securing 847 votes, Dr. Devarmani got 372 votes, and R.S. Hosgouda got 226.
Of the total 13 governing council members’ posts, seven members got elected from the Bhimalli panel, five from the Bilgundi panel, and one member from the Namoshi panel.
Those who were elected to the governing council included Mahadevappa Rampure, Nagendra S. Manthale, Sharanabasappa B. Kamareddy, Arunkumar M. Patil, Kailash Patil, Somnath Niggudagi, Vinay Patil, Basavaraj Khanderao, Anilkumar B. Pattan, Jaganath B. Bijapure, Sainath Patil, Girijashankar, and Rajanish Wali.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath