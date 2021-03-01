Bheemashankar Bilgundi re-elected as HKES president

Bheemashankar Bilgundi was re-elected as the president of the Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society for the second consecutive term by securing 624 votes in the elections held here on Sunday. Sharnabasappa R. Harwal was elected as vice-president.

Dr. Bilgundi maintained a comfortable lead right from the first round and defeated Mr. Bhimalli with a margin of 145 votes. Shashil G. Namoshi came third. Dr. Bilgundi secured 624 votes, Mr. Bhimalli 479, and Mr. Namoshi 329.

Dr. Harwal became vice-president by securing 847 votes, Dr. Devarmani got 372 votes, and R.S. Hosgouda got 226.

Of the total 13 governing council members’ posts, seven members got elected from the Bhimalli panel, five from the Bilgundi panel, and one member from the Namoshi panel.

Those who were elected to the governing council included Mahadevappa Rampure, Nagendra S. Manthale, Sharanabasappa B. Kamareddy, Arunkumar M. Patil, Kailash Patil, Somnath Niggudagi, Vinay Patil, Basavaraj Khanderao, Anilkumar B. Pattan, Jaganath B. Bijapure, Sainath Patil, Girijashankar, and Rajanish Wali.