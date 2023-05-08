Bheemanagoud Biradarpatil wants to join IIT

May 08, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Belagavi

Bheemanagoud Hanumanthgoud Biradarpatil, a student of Oxford English medium high school in Nagarabetta village near Muddebihal in Vijayapura district who stood first to the state by getting 625 out of 625 marks in SSLC examination, dreams of becoming a computer engineer by joining IIT.

His parents are farmers in Budni village in Mudhol taluk in Bagalkot district.

He said that he had completed reading all his textbooks in 9th Standard vacations itself. He said he had expected to get a State rank, but never the first rank. Of course, he had used the answer key provided by the KSEB board to verify his answers. “I sat with my teachers and found out that I had got all answers correct in science and mathematics. But I had not checked other subjects,’‘ he said. He plans to become a computer scientist after studying engineering in IIT.

He studied by himself and did not take any tuitions, his father Hanumantgoud said. He said that he relies on his son’s teachers to decide his son’s future. Bheemanagoud will join PU college for first year PUC science in Nagarabetta village.