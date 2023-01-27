ADVERTISEMENT

Bhavani Revanna visits temple, refuses to react to HDK’s comment

January 27, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former Zilla Panchayat member Bhavani Revanna visited a temple at Bustenahalli near Hassan on Friday.

Along with a few supporters, Ms. Revanna visited Mastiyamma Temple, which has been renovated recently. She offered prayers in the names of her father-in-law H.D. Deve Gowda, mother-in-law Chennamma Deve Gowda, husband H.D. Revanna, sons Prajwal Revanna and Suraj Revanna, and brother-in-law H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Revanna said she visited the temple as it had been renovated recently. When her attention was drawn to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s comments on her candidature, Ms. Revanna said she would not comment. “Let’s wait what the god and seniors decide in the coming days,” she said.

Recently, Ms. Revanna claimed that the party had decided to field her for Hassan constituency in the coming Assembly elections. However, Mr. Kumaraswamy maintained that a party worker would be fielded from the constituency.

