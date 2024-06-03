Bhavani Revanna planned entire kidnap episode, helped Prajwal exploit women, SIT tells Special Court

Bhavani Revanna, JD(S) leader and mother of Prajwal Revanna, Hassan MP, filed a petition in the High Court of Karnataka on Monday, seeking anticipatory bail in a case of allegedly conspiring to kidnap a former house help, a victim of sexual abuse, to prevent her from giving statements against Mr. Prajwal.

Why in HC

The petition has been filed in the High Court as the Special Court of Sessions for criminal cases related to present and former MPs and MLAs in Karnataka on June 1 declined to grant anticipatory bail, by observing that there is a prima facie case to show that “Ms. Bhavani had played a specific overt act” in the abduction of the woman.

“...with respect to the petitioner [Ms. Bhavani], the statements of the victim, the witnesses, and of the sister of the victim corroborate with respect to the fact that the petitioner had played a specific overt act,” the Special Court had observed in its detailed order, while noticing that Ms. Bhavani’s conversation on the kidnap episode, auto-recorded on the mobile phone of an accused, has been extracted by the SIT.

‘Helping son’

The Special Court has noted the submission of SIT’s Special Public Prosecutor B.N. Jagadeesh that “the act of the petitioner [Ms. Bhavani] in helping her son commit sexual abuse and exploit several women and record the sexual act would shake the collective conscience of not only the people in the region, but also that of the entire country since the petitioner herself has a political clout and is also financially sound.”

Also, the Special Court has recorded the SPP’s submisison that “the entire incident of abduction was planned and committed by the petitioner [Ms. Bhavani] by entering into a conspiracy with the other accused persons in order to shield her son [Mr. Prajwal] and Accused Number 1 [H.D. Revanna] from the likelihood of facing criminal cases of ravishing women and sexual assault.”

