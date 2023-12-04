Bhavani Revanna gets angry after accident

December 04, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MYSURU

Saligrama police in Mysuru district have lodged a complaint against a motorcyclist who hit his two-wheeler in which he was commuting into the high-end car of Bhavani Revanna, wife of former Minister and Holenarsipur MLA H.D. Revanna.

A complaint has been registered under Section 279 (negligent driving) against the motorcyclist based on the complaint from Ms. Revanna’s driver.

“It’s a traffic related matter and a complaint has been registered under Section 279,” said a senior police official.

The incident came to light on Monday though it reportedly took place on December 1 at Ramapura junction around 12:45 pm when biker Shivanna rammed into Ms. Revanna’s Toyota Vellfire car. Ms. Revanna was said to be on her way to K.R. Nagar when the incident took place.

An undated video circulated on social media purportedly shows Ms. Revanna upset over her car getting damaged in the accident and was seen expressing her ire against the motorcyclist and some villagers. The front portion of the car was said to have had some minor damage.

In the video, Ms. Revanna tells onlookers who will pay for the damage her “₹1.5 crore worth car” has suffered in the accident. She also tells the people who had gathered at the spot to leave the scene of the accident and not speak in favor of the motorcyclist while demanding ₹50 lakhs for the damage caused to her car. Ms Revanna later calls somebody over the phone to tell about the incident and instructs her staff to seize the two-wheeler that hit the car.

