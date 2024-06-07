Bhavani Revanna finally appears before SIT

Hours after obtaining an interim bail order from the High Court, Bhavani Revanna, wife of H.D. Revanna and mother of rape-accused former MP Prajwal Revanna, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning on Friday afternoon.

She drove in a car into the CID headquarters along with her advocate with windows rolled up to avoid the media glare. She was questioned by SIT officials on her role in an alleged abduction case and abetting serial sex crimes allegedly committed by her son.

The SIT suspects that Ms. Bhavani plotted the abduction of a woman, who is in her 60s, in Mysuru who later accused Mr. Prajwal of rape and sexual assault. SIT officials had also detained Ms. Bhavani’s car driver to question him about her whereabouts before she appeared.

The K.R. Nagar police had registered an FIR in the first week of May, following a complaint by the victim’s son accusing Mr. Revanna and his associate Sathish Babanna of abducting his mother. Sathish was subsequently arrested and the woman was rescued by the SIT from a farmhouse at Kalenahalli in Mysuru’s Hunsur taluk.

On May 4, the SIT arrested Mr. Revanna and after a few days of police custody, he was sent to judicial custody. Mr. Revanna secured bail on May 20.

The SIT had issued notices to Ms. Bhavani to appear for questioning, but she dodged the officials even when the team went and searched for her at her residence in Bengaluru and Holenarsipur.

After she failed to respond to the notices multiple times, the SIT approached the court seeking an arrest warrant against Ms. Bhavani. She, however, appeared before the High Court on Friday seeking anticipatory bail.