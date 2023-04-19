Bhavani, Revanna extend support for Swaroop in Hassan

April 19, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, his wife Bhavani Revanna and Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna have announced their support for H.P. Swaroop, party’s candidate in Hassan. All three would campaign for Mr. Swaroop and ensure his victory, they said.

While Mr. Revanna and Ms. Bhavani Revanna declared their support for Mr. Swaroop, the candidate took their blessings by touching their feet at a party workers’ meeting held in Hassan on Wednesday. Ms. Bhavani Revanna and Mr. Swaroop were among the contenders for the party ticket. The party finally nominated Mr. Swaroop, son of former MLA H.S. Prakash.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Bhavani Revanna said she had sought the party ticket as the BJP MLA in Hassan had challenged Revanna’s family to contest in Hassan. “However, nothing is more important for me than my father-in-law’s health. I have accepted his decision. I told Mr. Kumaraswamy to offer the ticket to Mr. Swaroop”, she said.

Ms. Bhavani Revanna said Mr. Swaroop was also like his son. “He is like one of my sons. His victory is important. We will not ignore Hassan constituency just because I have not got the ticket to contest”, she said. She appealed to the party workers to work hard and win the constituency. “There are only 20 days left. We are all blessing him wholeheartedly. Our target is to defeat the BJP”, she announced.

Mr. Revanna reiterated that his wife ‘sacrificed’ the constituency in the interest of Mr. Deve Gowda’s health. “We have no differences in the party. We will all work for Mr. Swaroop’s victory. I appeal to all workers to campaign”, he said.

Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna said that once the ticket was finalised Mr. Revanna’s family would stand by the party. “We are loyal to the party. Mr. Swaroop will definitely win the election”, he said. Mr. Swaroop addressed the gathering and thanked all the senior leaders of the party for their support.

The meeting was convened in the wake of Mr. Swaroop’s nomination, scheduled for Thursday. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and other senior leaders will take part in the procession to be held on the day.