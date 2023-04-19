HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhavani, Revanna extend support for Swaroop in Hassan

‘Swaroop is like one of my sons’, says Bhavani Revanna, who was also one of the ticket aspirants

April 19, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
JD(S) candidate H.P. Swaroop taking the blessings of party leader H.D. Revanna at a workers’ meeting in Hassan on Wednesday.

JD(S) candidate H.P. Swaroop taking the blessings of party leader H.D. Revanna at a workers’ meeting in Hassan on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, his wife Bhavani Revanna and Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna have announced their support for H.P. Swaroop, party’s candidate in Hassan. All three would campaign for Mr. Swaroop and ensure his victory, they said.

While Mr. Revanna and Ms. Bhavani Revanna declared their support for Mr. Swaroop, the candidate took their blessings by touching their feet at a party workers’ meeting held in Hassan on Wednesday. Ms. Bhavani Revanna and Mr. Swaroop were among the contenders for the party ticket. The party finally nominated Mr. Swaroop, son of former MLA H.S. Prakash.

Bhavani Revanna with JD(S) candidate H.P. Swaroop in Hassan on Wednesday.

Bhavani Revanna with JD(S) candidate H.P. Swaroop in Hassan on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Bhavani Revanna said she had sought the party ticket as the BJP MLA in Hassan had challenged Revanna’s family to contest in Hassan. “However, nothing is more important for me than my father-in-law’s health. I have accepted his decision. I told Mr. Kumaraswamy to offer the ticket to Mr. Swaroop”, she said.

Ms. Bhavani Revanna said Mr. Swaroop was also like his son. “He is like one of my sons. His victory is important. We will not ignore Hassan constituency just because I have not got the ticket to contest”, she said. She appealed to the party workers to work hard and win the constituency. “There are only 20 days left. We are all blessing him wholeheartedly. Our target is to defeat the BJP”, she announced.

Mr. Revanna reiterated that his wife ‘sacrificed’ the constituency in the interest of Mr. Deve Gowda’s health. “We have no differences in the party. We will all work for Mr. Swaroop’s victory. I appeal to all workers to campaign”, he said.

Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna said that once the ticket was finalised Mr. Revanna’s family would stand by the party. “We are loyal to the party. Mr. Swaroop will definitely win the election”, he said. Mr. Swaroop addressed the gathering and thanked all the senior leaders of the party for their support.

The meeting was convened in the wake of Mr. Swaroop’s nomination, scheduled for Thursday. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and other senior leaders will take part in the procession to be held on the day.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.