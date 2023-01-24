Bhavani Revanna declares herself JD(S) candidate for Hassan in Karnataka

January 24, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - Hassan

Former Hassan zilla panchayat member Bhavani Revanna has claimed that leaders of the Janata Dal (Secular) party have decided to nominate her as the candidate for Hassan constituency in the coming Assembly elections in Karnataka.

During a visit to Kakkenahalli near Salagame in Hassan taluk on January 23, Bhavani Revanna told the villagers, “All leaders have decided to field me as candidate. They will make an announcement soon. I am visiting villages to familiarise myself with the constituency so that I can do good work in the coming days.

“Some development remains incomplete in this constituency.”

Bhavani Revanna addressed villagers on the premises of a temple in the village.

During the last Assembly elections, Hassan seat was won by BJP candidate Preetham Gowda.

Bhavani Revanna, wife of former minister H.D. Revanna, has been one of the contenders for the JD(S) ticket to contest from Hassan seat. On January 23, for the first time, she claimed that the party has decided to nominate her. A video clip of her statement has gone viral in the district.

Her younger son Prajwal Revanna represent Hassan in the Lok Sabha and while elder son Suraj Revanna is a Member of Legislative Council of Karnataka.

The other contender for JD(S) ticket from Hassan

H.P. Swaroop, former Hassan zilla panchayat vice-president and son of former MLA late H.S. Prakash, is also an aspirant for the party ticket. He has been visiting villages along with his supporters.

The JD(S) is yet to announce the names of candidates for seven constituencies in Hassan district.