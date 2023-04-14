Bhavani gives up claim on Hassan; Datta to fight from Kadur candidate; M.P. Kumaraswamy embraces JD (S)

April 14, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bringing the curtains down on the family drama over the Hassan Assembly ticket that had turned into an embarrassment for the party, the Janata Dal (Secular) announced H.P. Swaroop as its candidate even as its former legislator Y.S.V. Datta figures in the second list of 50 candidates announced on Friday.

The party had announced candidates for 93 constituencies in November 2022, some of which could change in the hectic political developments taking place currently. On Friday, disgruntled BJP legislator M.P. Kumaraswamy, who was denied ticket, was among the many who joined the party. Mr. Datta will replace C.M. Dhananjaya, whose name had been announced earlier.

The name of Mr. Swaroop, son of former legislator H.S. Prakash, was announced by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. He said Mr. Swaroop has been the unanimous choice and the entire family of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda would cooperate in his electioneering.

With Revanna

Displaying family unity, the former Chief Minister had his elder brother Mr. Revanna with him while he announced the names of the other candidates. The decision on Hassan, which had remained a cliffhanger of sorts with Ms. Bhavani threatening to rebel, has been made by the party supremo Mr. Gowda. Both the brothers indicated that it was their father’s decision.

Ms. Bhavani’s interest in the Hassan seat had spilled over to the public as she and Mr. Kumaraswamy had exchanged barbs in public, embarrassing the party. The party also feared erosion of its voter base with a family tag attached. The JD (S) had won six out of seven seats in Hassan in 2018.

Gowda’s health factor

“Health of Mr. Gowda is most important to us. Ms. Bhavani felt it strongly and she expressed her desire to give up the seat. Nobody can bring rift between the brothers,” Mr. Revanna told presspersons. “My family nor I have never gone against Mr. Gowda’s wish and I will listen to whatever he says,” he added. “My wife told me that she did not want to bring a wedge in the family.”

With the finalisation of the Hassan constituency, the party also released a list of candidates from the district. While former Minister A. Manju, who recently joined the party from BJP, was nominated to Arkalgudu, other sitting legislators --- Mr. Revanna (Holenarasipur), K.S. Lingesh (Belur), H.K. Kumaraswamy (Sakleshpur), and C.N. Balakrishna (Shravanabelagola) have been re-nominated.

Party-hoppers in list

Meanwhile, the second list features names of former BJP MLA Doddappagouda Patil from Jewargi and former BJP MLA Gurulingappagouda for Shahpur, who joined the party on Friday.

Among other new leaders, former Congress leaders Manohar Tahsildar and S.L. Ghotnekar have been named for Hangal and Haliyal respectively. H.R. Chennakeshava, son of former Koppal MP H.G. Ramulu, has been fielded from Gangavati. Philanthropist Anand Chopra’s son Saurabh Chopra has been named for Saundatti-Yellamma. In Sindagi where the party candidate Shivanand died, his wife Vishalakshi Shivanand has been named.

Some pending

Former Congress MLC Raghu Achar, who joined JD (S) on Friday, is yet to be named. He is likely to be given Chitradurga ticket. The party is likely to take a call on changing Arsikere candidate where former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyuappa’s relative N.R. Santhosh has evinced interest. To accommodate Mr. M.P. Kumaraswamy, the party is likely to change the candidate at Mudigere too.

“More leaders are expected to join [the party] in the next couple of days,” said Mr. Kumaraswamy.

