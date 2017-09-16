Bhatkal trader who set himself ablaze dies

The 50-year-old trader, who allegedly immolated himself in Bhatkal on Thursday in protest against the eviction of traders from the commercial complex, died on Friday night in a hospital in Manipal.

Seeing the sensitiveness of the situation, the Uttara Kannada district administration ordered closure of schools and colleges in Bhatkal on Saturday.

Ramachandra Naika, who died, was among the traders operating in the Bhatkal Town Municipal Council’s commercial complex. He had to vacate the shop following auction of these shops held a year ago. As they had failed to vacate the shops, the municipality officials on Thursday tried to vacate them with police protection.

During the process, Mr. Naika raised slogans against officials and set himself ablaze. His brother Ishwar Naika rushed to his brother’s rescue. Both suffered burns and were admitted to a private hospital in Manipal for treatment. The traders did a snap protest that forced the local body to stop the eviction.

Ramachandra Naika’s body was brought to his house in Arasakere where the last rites were performed on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul and Superintendent of Police Vinayak Patil camped in Bhatkal to ensure peaceful conduct of the ritual.

Mr. Nakul told The Hindu that the eviction has been kept in abeyance. Some traders have approached the High Court of Karnataka against the auction and have obtained stay on eviction, he said.