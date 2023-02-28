Bhaskar Rao to join BJP today ahead of Kejriwal’s visit to State

February 28, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Retired IPS officer and AAP leader Bhaskar Rao is set to join the ruling BJP.

Sources in the BJP said that the former police officer met party leaders, including co-poll in-charge Annamalai, in the party office on Tuesday to discuss about his plans to join the party. He would join the party on Wednesday, sources said.

Mr. Rao who met Revenue Minister R. Ashok and other BJP leaders said that he wanted to join BJP as there was no growth in AAP. “President of the AAP is holding the position for the last 10 years and this will affect the growth of others. The party is run by a coterie. Keeping in mind the eminent leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I have decided to join the party where there is scope for opportunity and aspirations”, he said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rao said: “Mr. Kejrival is not interested in Karnataka as his focus is only on north Indian States. The local leaders here are ruling with a coterie not allowing any others to grow. Due to lack of opportunity to grow, I decided to quit AAP and join BJP. My values and secular credentials will however remain the same”.