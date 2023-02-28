ADVERTISEMENT

Bhaskar Rao to join BJP today ahead of Kejriwal’s visit to State

February 28, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Retired IPS officer and AAP leader Bhaskar Rao is set to join the ruling BJP.

Sources in the BJP said that the former police officer met party leaders, including co-poll in-charge Annamalai, in the party office on Tuesday to discuss about his plans to join the party. He would join the party on Wednesday, sources said.

Mr. Rao who met Revenue Minister R. Ashok and other BJP leaders said that he wanted to join BJP as there was no growth in AAP. “President of the AAP is holding the position for the last 10 years and this will affect the growth of others. The party is run by a coterie. Keeping in mind the eminent leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I have decided to join the party where there is scope for opportunity and aspirations”, he said.   

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rao said: “Mr. Kejrival is not interested in Karnataka as his focus is only on north Indian States. The local leaders here are ruling with a coterie not allowing any others to grow. Due to lack of opportunity to grow, I decided to quit AAP and join BJP. My values and secular credentials will however remain the same”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US