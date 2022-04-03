Bhaskar Rao set to join AAP
Former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao is all set to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi on Monday.
A 1990 batch IPS officer, Mr. Rao held charge as the Police Commissioner of the city. He recently resigned from service. But his resignation was accepted after a long delay, two days ago, following which he remitted office and ended his career in civil services.
Hailing from Basavanagudi, he has an MA in Economics and taught at NMKRV College before joining the civil services. Mr. Rao, one of the first high profile names joining the AAP after its recent victory in Punjab, is expected to be given ticket from Basavanagudi, a BJP bastion, in the upcoming Assembly polls, sources said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.