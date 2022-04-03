Bhaskar Rao set to join AAP

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, 30/01/2020: Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, addressing the gathering at the Transporters Meet 2020 organised by The Hindu Business Line in association with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Mahindra Small Commercial Vehicles, in Bengaluru on January 30, 2020. Photo: G.R.N. Somashekar | Photo Credit: SOMASHEKARA GRN

Former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao is all set to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi on Monday.

A 1990 batch IPS officer, Mr. Rao held charge as the Police Commissioner of the city. He recently resigned from service. But his resignation was accepted after a long delay, two days ago, following which he remitted office and ended his career in civil services.

Hailing from Basavanagudi, he has an MA in Economics and taught at NMKRV College before joining the civil services. Mr. Rao, one of the first high profile names joining the AAP after its recent victory in Punjab, is expected to be given ticket from Basavanagudi, a BJP bastion, in the upcoming Assembly polls, sources said.