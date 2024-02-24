Bhaskar Rao holds meeting with Brahmin organisations in Mysuru

February 24, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MYSURU

Retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, who is an aspirant for the BJP ticket from Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, held an interaction meeting with representatives of various Brahmin organisations here on Saturday.

Mr. Rao also released a booklet detailing his service and contribution to society during the interaction meeting – Vipra Sangama 2024 – organised by Mysuru Vipra Balaga, Chamundipuram, to discuss the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

While seeking the support of the Brahmin community to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru constituency, Mr. Rao described himself as a native of Mysuru as Kalale village in Nanjangud taluk was his birth place. His ancestors hailed from Mysuru and his grandfather had even participated in the First World War.

Mr. Rao said he had served the Police Department for 34 years without any blemish and had been posted in different parts of the State, including Mysuru.

Representatives of a few Brahmin organisations, who spoke on the occasion, batted for the BJP to give Mr. Rao the party ticket for the coming elections as Brahmins had not represented the constituency so far.

Mr. Rao’s efforts to mobilise the Brahmin community in his favour comes even as sitting BJP MP Pratap Simha is distributing a booklet on his achievements as an MP of the constituency for the last 10 years.

Former MP C.H. Vijayashankar, who had contested as a Congress candidate during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is also among the BJP ticket aspirants. Mr Vijayashankar, who returned the BJP fold after his rout in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, too has sought the party ticket.

With the BJP and JD (S) entering into a pre-poll tie-up, there was also speculation over the regional party staking a claim over the constituency and fielding former Minister S.R. Mahesh. However, it is now believed that the JD (S) is expected to cede the constituency to BJP when the seat-sharing is finalised.

