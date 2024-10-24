ADVERTISEMENT

Bharath Bommai, among others, files nomination papers in Shiggaon

Published - October 24, 2024 07:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Six candidates, including the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s son Bharath Bommai, filed their nomination papers for the byelections to Shiggaon Assembly Constituency on Thursday taking the total number of nomination papers filed to 21.

Mr. Bharath Bommai submitted his nomination papers as BJP candidate to Assistant Commissioner of Savanur and Returning Officer Mohammed Khizar.

Independent candidate Veerayya Odisuvamath filed his nomination papers along with Khaja Mohiddin Gudageri from Socialist Party and other Independent candidates Gurappa Imrapur, Shivaputrappa Patil and Gurusiddagouda Dyavanagoudra.

So far, 11 candidates have filed 21 sets of nomination papers.

