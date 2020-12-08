Bharath Bandh: Mixed response in Kalyana Karnataka

KALABURAGI

08 December 2020 17:49 IST

The Bharat Bandh call given by farmers’ organisations for the repeal of three recently enacted farm legislations received a mixed response in Kalyana Karnataka.

Kalaburagi city, however, showed better solidarity with the agitating farmers by effectively observing the bandh.

APMC market yards across the region remain closed. Other business establishments partially closed. Public transport was disrupted for a few hours in the morning as the North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation suspended services in some of the cities to avoid untoward incidents. Autorickshaws and private vehicles plied as usual. Though the government offices were open, they saw little public.

The cities and towns across the region, especially Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, Hospet, and Gangavati, saw widespread protests by different civil society groups representing farmers, Dalits, women, students, workers, and youths. Political parties also actively participated in the agitations.

The protesters raised slogans against the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Kalaburagi, a protest rally was taken out from Central bus stand to the supermarket where a public meeting was held on the road. Most of the shops in the central city and supermarket were found closed.

Gangavati in Koppal district responded well to the bandh call. Apart from the traders at APMC, the business community in the rest of the town also did not raise shutters, at least for the first half of the day.

Lawyers boycotted courts to participate in the agitations that were held at Chennabasava Swamy Circle and Sri Krishnadevaraya Circle.

In Koppal, farmers took out protest rallies and demonstrations at multiple locations, including Central bus stand, Ashok Circle, Basaveshwar Circle, and national highway.

The protesters burned tyres and conducted a mock funeral of Mr. Modi before burning his effigy. The farmers and activists of different organisations were found appealing to traders to extend their support to the cause by closing their shops. The traders closed their business units for a few hours till the agitations were over.

In Ballari, a protest rally was taken out through the main streets and a demonstration was held at Gadagi Chennappa Circle. A large number of activists participated in the agitation. Congress activists threw vegetables at Gadagi Chennappa Circle to register their protest against the three laws in questions.