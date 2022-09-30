Bharat Jodo Yatra should not be linked to one party, says Yogendra Yadav

ADVERTISEMENT

Political analyst and social activist Yogendra Yadav described the Bharat Jodo Yatra being undertaken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as a “nation’s cry against the attempts to divide the country”.

Speaking to The Hindu at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district where the Bharat Jodo Yatra began its Karnataka leg on Friday, Mr. Yadav said that the yatra should not be looked only in terms of electoral calculus and should not be linked to one political party.

None of the writers and intellectuals who have joined the yatra have any political affiliation, said Mr. Yadav and described it as the nation’s cry against attempts to divide the country on lines of caste and religion. ‘’It is a nation that is seeking to unite itself.’

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’The nation is feeling stifled by those in power and the yatra is a reflection of a country that wants to raise its voice by coming on to the streets’’, said Mr.Yadav.

Reiterating that the members of civil society including writers and intellectuals had nothing to do with Congress or for that matter any political party, Mr.Yadav said they felt the need to join the yatra as it is a critical moment for the country and did not want to be silent.

Looking back at the yatra ever since since it began in Kerala a few weeks ago and its entry into Karnataka, Mr.Yadav said the response has been great so far proving that the country was waiting for someone to take the initiative. Mr.Yadav said he will be part of the yatra till it concludes but may take a couple of breaks in between to attend a few meetings.

The activists drawn from various civil society groups included Chamarasa Malipatil of KRRS and Hasiru Sene, Guruprasad Keregodu of DSS, and members of Swaraj India Party, among others. They walked a few hundred metres behind the main padayatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and carried a banner proclaiming the support of writers, litterateurs, progressive groups etc., to Bharat Jodo Yatra.